Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs will max out at 8 cores

Intel has revealed more information about its 11th-generation Rocket Lake S-Series desktop processors, expected to arrive in Q1 next year. Unlike the 10th-generation chips with up to 10 cores, the new model will top out at 8 cores, as expected. However, they’ll gain in efficiency via an architecture dubbed Cypress Cove, which combines Ice Lake core and Tiger Lake graphics architecture — but uses a 14-nanometer, rather than 10-nanometer scale.

With up to 8 cores rather than 10 on the 10th-gen Core i9-10900K, the chips should be attractive to gamers that depend more on clock speeds. Cypress Cove will allow for “double digit” gains in IPC performance, Intel said. That in turn will allow for better generation-over-generation performance than we saw in the 10th-gen chips, for example. Intel also expects a 50 percent gain in GPU performance compared to the last gen, thanks to the new Xe graphics architecture.