Latest in Gear

Image credit: Kim Hong-Ji / reuters

Intel sells its NAND flash memory business to SK Hynix for $9 billion

Intel is selling off most of its flash memory business, with the exception of its fast Optane tech.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
19m ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SK Hynix Inc's DRAM modules are seen in this picture illustration taken at the company's main office building in Seoul October 24, 2012. South Korea's SK Hynix Inc booked a smaller-than-expected quarterly operating loss on a jump in demand for chips used in mobile devices like Apple Inc's iPad and iPhone, sending its shares up 4 percent. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
Kim Hong-Ji / reuters

Tonight South Korean memory chip manufacturer SK Hynix announced a $9 billion deal with Intel. It’s acquiring Intel’s “NAND memory and storage business, which includes the NAND SSD business, the NAND component and wafer business, and the Dalian NAND memory manufacturing facility in China.” If you’re wondering what this means for Intel’s speedy Optane SSDs, it will continue to hold onto that business, however as Tom’s Hardware points out, the technology is jointly developed by Intel and Micron, and manufactured entirely by Micron.

The deal is pending government approval, and both parties expect it to close by late next year. It also follows Apple acquiring Intel’s smartphone modem business last year. In a statement, Intel CEO Bob Swan said “For Intel, this transaction will allow us to further prioritize our investments in differentiated technology.”

In this article: acquisition, Intel, NAND, flash memory, SSD, SK Hynix, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

View
Now you can use Xbox remote play on your iPhone

Now you can use Xbox remote play on your iPhone

View
Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

View
LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
Can Evernote make a comeback?

Can Evernote make a comeback?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr