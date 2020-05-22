iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

How have iOS 14 details been circulating months ahead of time when Apple is normally eager to crack down on leaks? It apparently comes down to someone willing to spend a tidy sum of money. Motherboard sources say the iOS 14 leak originated from someone buying a developer-only iPhone 11 in China for “thousands of dollars.” The software version dated back to December, but someone extracted it and has distributed it to researchers and hackers since “at least” February.
Apple has declined to comment.