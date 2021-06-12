This refurbished iPad Pro runs like new and is 52 percent off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

iPads weren’t the first tablets on the market, but they were certainly the ones that pushed the category into the mainstream . Apple accomplished this by combining respectable processing power, long battery life and the company’s signature, sleek aesthetic. However, as with most Apple devices, iPads come in at a steep price. If you want to get your hands on one while sticking to a budget, this refurbished, 9.7-inch iPad Pro fits the bill at just $359 .

This iPad Pro is a certified refurbished product, but don’t let that fool you. It’s been restored to a high standard and has a “Grade B” rating, meaning you should expect just a few cosmetic blemishes like scuffs and scratches. Otherwise, it works as intended and at a fraction of what a new model would cost.

This iPad runs on a 2.26GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is more than enough horsepower and capacity to handle basic use, whether that’s browsing the internet, editing photos or word processing. On top of that, this iPad delivers a full 10 hours of battery life before you need to plug it in.

This model also comes with an 8-megapixel iSight front camera and a 12MP rear camera so you can snap photos without having to whip out your phone . You can enjoy the stunning image quality Apple is known for straight from the iPad Pro’s Retina display, which boasts a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536, or 264 pixels per inch — that’s a higher pixel density than the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. And though this device is Wi-Fi only, it delivers fast and reliable connection speeds thanks to its 802.11ac wireless adapter.

iPads are long-lasting machines, and while this refurbished model is from 2016, it will still serve you for many years to come. You can purchase a refurbished Apple iPad Pro in Space Gray for $359 , or 52 percent off.

Prices subject to change.