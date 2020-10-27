Microsoft adds mouse and trackpad support to Office apps on iPad

This spring, Apple added mouse and trackpad support to the iPad with a software update, and ever since then, users with business to take care of have been waiting for Microsoft’s Office suite to include the feature.

Now, 9to5Mac points out that Microsoft says a “phased rollout” is bringing the feature to its Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps on the platform. You may not see it yet, but it should reach all users over the next couple of weeks, ready to close the gap in productivity between mobile devices and PCs. Microsoft also said the update is bringing new start screens and feature menus that expand its Fluent design language across the apps. Up next, it’s working on “multiple document support in Excel, powerful contextual menus, and offline file support for cloud files.”