Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Save $70 on Jabra's Elite 85h noise-cancelling headphones at Best Buy

$180 is a compelling price for headphones that initially sold for $300.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
38m ago
Jabra Elite 85h headphones
Billy Steele / Engadget

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to give you some peace and quiet while working from home, Best Buy has a compelling offer on one of the better pairs you can buy at the moment. The Jabra Elite 85h are currently $180, down from their usual price of $250. Not only is $70 off a sizeable discount, but you're also not paying the $300 the Elite 85h cost when they first became available. 

Buy Jabra Elite 85h at Best Buy - $180

Engadget's Billy Steele awarded the Elite 85h headphones a score of 84 when he reviewed them in 2019. Battery life was one of the main highlights. With ANC on, he found he could get 36 hours of playtime on a single charge. To put that in perspective, you can listen to the headphones for seven hours every day in a workweek and only have to change them once. It's also worth pointing out that's more playtime than you'll get on a single charge from the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose 700

The Elite 85h also sound solid -- though you'll want to dive into the EQ settings to get the most out of them -- and they feature an attractive design. That said, the canvas-like material covering the surface of the headphones can collect dust and debris, which can make them hard to clean. When we initially reviewed the Elite 85h, we thought that at $300, the same price as Bose and Sony's flagships, the Elite 85h didn't do enough things exceptionally to justify buying them over the competition. At $250 and especially now $180, they much easier to recommend.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

