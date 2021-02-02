Jabra adds Elite 85t earbud fit test to its Sound+ app

When it comes to active noise cancelling (ANC) earbuds, proper fit is essential to create a good seal in your ear. Without that, ANC won’t be nearly as effective, so selecting the best size of ear tips determines how well your earbuds will work. To help with this, several companies offer an app-based fit test to monitor the seal. This week, Jabra is adding that tool for its Elite 85t buds that debuted last fall.
With the MyFit feature inside the Sound+ app, Jabra plays a few seconds of audio to check sound leakage with the Elite 85t’s in-ear microphone. If an issue is detected, the app will recommend users adjust earbud positioning or try a different set of ear tips. The company says this process can be repeated at any time and will help ensure “an enhanced audio experience” and “deeper bass” in addition to better overall ANC performance.