Jaguar ends I-Pace electric race series due to COVID-19

Jaguar’s electric racing series has come to an end two years after it began. The automaker is shutting down (via The Verge) the I-Pace eTrophy at the end of the 2019-2020 season after having “reviewed [its] strategy” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is still “fully committed” to electric racing, including its Formula E team, but clearly didn’t feel that having its own series made sense.

It’s not certain just when, or even if, the eTrophy might resume. Jaguar has piggybacked on Formula E races, but those aren’t an option when the league has suspended racing until at least the end of June and has nothing scheduled. Motorsport.com sources said Formula E might resume at dedicated racetracks instead of converted city streets, but it’s not guaranteed Jaguar’s series would follow.