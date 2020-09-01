Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Verge / Biden-Harris Campaign

Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing'

Players can now add virtual campaign signs to their island yards.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
42m ago
Biden-Harris 'Animal Crossing' campaign signs
The Verge / Biden-Harris Campaign

The pandemic has forced the Biden-Harris campaign team to get creative, from live-streamed events to socially distanced interviews. But we didn’t see this coming. Beginning today, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can add official Biden-Harris campaign signs to their island yards, The Verge reports.

At the moment, there are four sign designs -- the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, a “Joe” Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators. To add the signs to their yards, players will scan QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app. The campaign has also sent the signs to a handful of gaming influencers, who will share them throughout the day tomorrow.

Biden-Harris 'Animal Crossing' campaign signs
The Verge

Campaign staffer Christian Tom said this is just the beginning. The team is planning more “digital swag,” voter education tools and organizing efforts for Animal Crossing and other platforms. That makes sense considering Animal Crossing’s popularity -- the game has sold more than 22 million units

Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world,” Tom told The Verge. “...As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.”

In this article: joe biden, biden, biden-harris, campaign, animal crossing, signs, campaign signs, 2020 election, team joe, news, gaming
