Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing'

The pandemic has forced the Biden-Harris campaign team to get creative, from live-streamed events to socially distanced interviews. But we didn’t see this coming. Beginning today, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can add official Biden-Harris campaign signs to their island yards, The Verge reports.

At the moment, there are four sign designs -- the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, a “Joe” Pride logo and an image of red, white and blue aviators. To add the signs to their yards, players will scan QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app. The campaign has also sent the signs to a handful of gaming influencers, who will share them throughout the day tomorrow.