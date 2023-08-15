Lamborghini teases a fully electric supercar ahead of its August 18th reveal You'll get your first proper look at the supercharged concept EV in just a few days.

Only a few months after pulling back the curtain on its Revuelto plug-in hybrid, Lamborghini is just about ready to debut its first fully electric supercar. The automaker offered a glimpse of the vehicle's upper body in a teaser image, albeit in silhouette form.

You won't have to wait long to learn more about this mysterious EV, though. Lamborghini will show off what's expected to be a concept on August 18th, during Monterey Car Week. What we do know is that it will be an all-new fourth model in the lineup and not a version of an existing model with an electric powertrain.

Don't expect this to be the finished product, though. Lambo's first fully electric vehicle could still be years away from production as it only promised to release such a model by 2030. Like many other automakers, Lamborghini is on the path toward full electrification, but it's likely that it will take the brand several more years to reach that point.