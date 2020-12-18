Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

Riot Games is expanding into every video game genre imaginable. Greg Street, the VP of IP and Entertainment at Riot Games, revealed on Twitter that the company is working on a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game set in the League of Legends universe. “My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create,” he tweeted. When someone asked for confirmation of the genre, Street replied: “It is an MMO.” No further details were given. It’s safe to presume, though, that the game won’t be released for some time.

Still, it’s an exciting development. Riot Games is known for League of Legends, an immensely popular free-to-play MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena). The company has extended the brand, though, with an autocross spinoff called Teamfight Tactics, a card game called Legends of Runeterra, and a mobile-optimized version of the MOBA called Wild Rift. Riot is also working on a fighting game, an animated TV show and has an initiative called Riot Forge that allows third-party developers to make games in the League of Legends universe. The first, called Ruined King, is set to come out early next year. In addition, Riot has an internal music team creating virtual bands such as K/DA, True Damage and Pentakill.