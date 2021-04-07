Lego hints at an upcoming Luigi-themed set with a clever update

In what will likely go down as one of the most clever marketing campaigns in recent memory, has started to hint at Luigi getting his own set following a recent firmware update. In a tweet spotted by , a Twitter user named Jay Phoenix in which the mustachioed plumber calls out to his brother after waking up. “Luigi. Luigi? Luigi!” the toy says.
All signs point to Lego releasing a Luigi set sometime in the near future. "Now that's a very creative way to get his missing brother,” the company said in response to someone asking about the update on . “We did notice that Lego Mario has started calling for him, we're looking into it and hope to have clarity on why this is soon. Stay tuned! :)" In one of the following Phoenix’s post, someone named Jin claims “I work in retail and we have a Luigi starter set reference dated for August 1st.”
It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lego add more models to its Super Mario lineup. Since first coming out with the line this , the company has expanded it to that make it easier to create your own courses. And the concept of allowing people to create physical Mario Maker levels seems to have struck a chord with both Nintendo and Lego fans.