Lego hints at an upcoming Luigi-themed set with a clever update

In what will likely go down as one of the most clever marketing campaigns in recent memory, Lego’s electronic Super Mario has started to hint at Luigi getting his own set following a recent firmware update. In a tweet spotted by Eurogamer , a Twitter user named Jay Phoenix shared a video in which the mustachioed plumber calls out to his brother after waking up. “Luigi. Luigi? Luigi!” the toy says.

All signs point to Lego releasing a Luigi set sometime in the near future. "Now that's a very creative way to get his missing brother,” the company said in response to someone asking about the update on Facebook . “We did notice that Lego Mario has started calling for him, we're looking into it and hope to have clarity on why this is soon. Stay tuned! :)" In one of the tweets following Phoenix’s post, someone named Jin claims “I work in retail and we have a Luigi starter set reference dated for August 1st.”