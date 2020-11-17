Save time and money on renters and homeowners insurance

That’s where Lemonade comes in. It’s a new type of insurance company that uses technology to reimburse you–sometimes instantly. With rates starting as low as $5 per month for renters insurance and $25 per month for homeowners insurance, Lemonade can save you time and money if disaster strikes.

Lemonade is a high-tech alternative to traditional insurance that uses an AI bot to handle insurance applications and claims. Just download the Lemonade app and fill out the questionnaire to get covered within 90 seconds. The AI will suggest a policy based on your responses, but you can adjust it further to suit your needs. Filing a claim is just as easy. In the event of a break-in or natural disaster, just answer the AI’s questions, describe what was damaged or stolen, and record a short video of yourself. Lemonade can have you reimbursed in as little as 3 minutes.

Lemonade’s Giveback program is yet another reason why you get reimbursed so quickly. Once you’re covered, you can choose a non-profit cause that you care about. Every year, Lemonade donates the unclaimed money to the charities its users chose. Only a small portion is taken to cover Lemonade’s operating costs. That means you get fast, reliable insurance coverage all while supporting a great cause!

Dealing with a crisis is stressful enough, and the last thing you want to wait for is for your claims to be approved. A fast reimbursement can be everything you need to get back on your feet. Lemonade can help with rates starting as low as $5 per month for renters insurance and $25 per month for homeowners insurance. See how much time and money you can save by downloading Lemonade today.

