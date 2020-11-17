Latest in Gear

Save time and money on renters and homeowners insurance

Lemonade is a high-tech insurance company that uses AI to approve insurance applications and file claims almost instantly.
No one likes dealing with insurance companies. They take forever to approve your coverage. Filing claims with them feels like a nightmare. Worst of all, they’re expensive! And yet, you can’t live without them. If your home is burglarized or damaged in a natural disaster, your insurance policy might be the only thing that keeps you afloat. You just have to suck it up until your claim gets approved.

That’s how the insurance industry has operated for years. Insurance providers are for-profit companies, so they benefit from holding onto your money for as long as possible. That means it can take days or weeks to get the money you’re owed, which can be emotionally and financially nerve-wracking.

That’s where Lemonade comes in. It’s a new type of insurance company that uses technology to reimburse you–sometimes instantly. With rates starting as low as $5 per month for renters insurance and $25 per month for homeowners insurance, Lemonade can save you time and money if disaster strikes.

Lemonade is a high-tech alternative to traditional insurance that uses an AI bot to handle insurance applications and claims. Just download the Lemonade app and fill out the questionnaire to get covered within 90 seconds. The AI will suggest a policy based on your responses, but you can adjust it further to suit your needs. Filing a claim is just as easy. In the event of a break-in or natural disaster, just answer the AI’s questions, describe what was damaged or stolen, and record a short video of yourself. Lemonade can have you reimbursed in as little as 3 minutes

Lemonade’s Giveback program is yet another reason why you get reimbursed so quickly. Once you’re covered, you can choose a non-profit cause that you care about. Every year, Lemonade donates the unclaimed money to the charities its users chose. Only a small portion is taken to cover Lemonade’s operating costs. That means you get fast, reliable insurance coverage all while supporting a great cause! 

Dealing with a crisis is stressful enough, and the last thing you want to wait for is for your claims to be approved. A fast reimbursement can be everything you need to get back on your feet. Lemonade can help with rates starting as low as $5 per month for renters insurance and $25 per month for homeowners insurance. See how much time and money you can save by downloading Lemonade today

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

