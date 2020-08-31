Lenovo's latest flagship Yoga laptops are clad in leather

Around this time most years, we generally see an influx of news around this time as the world convenes in Berlin for the IFA electronics conference. While the pandemic has dampened that somewhat, companies like Lenovo still have announcements timed with that event. Today, Lenovo is unveiling a slew of new devices including a trio of flagship Yoga laptops — the Yoga 9i 14 and 15, as well as the Yoga Slim 9i. As expected, these will come with up to Intel’s latest processors, with Lenovo promising graphics based on Intel’s Xe architecture on the 14-inch models.
The Yoga Slim 9i is only available as a 14-inch clamshell, and as its name suggests, the laptop cuts a thin 0.54-inch profile and weighs 2.64 pounds. That’s thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex but slightly heavier. The Yoga Slim 9i is also lighter than the new MacBook Air and last year’s XPS 13 2-in-1, and those all have smaller screens.