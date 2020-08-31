Lenovo's latest flagship Yoga laptops are clad in leather

Lenovo also slimmed down the bezels here, calling them “microborders” that offer a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The IPS display goes up to 4K with 500 nits of brightness, and comes with Super Resolution 2.0 software that uses AI to upscale full HD video content to 4K in Windows Media Player and most browsers. The laptop also comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that Lenovo says can work even with wet fingers, and if you prefer facial authentication there’s an IR webcam that supports Windows Hello, too. When you don’t need the camera, you can enable the electronic shutter for your privacy, and Lenovo’s system will also detect when someone is looking over your shoulder to give you “Glance” notifications.

The Slim 9i’s keyboard will automatically adjust its keyboard’s backlighting based on how bright it is around you, while its “Smart Sensor Touchpad” will vibrate when pressed “to recreate the familiar feeling of a real click.” An “Intelligent Cooling Mode” promises to optimize battery life as well, and the company estimates the Slim 9i will last up to 20 hours (on the full HD model).

If you don’t need something quite so thin, the Yoga 9i 14 and 15 are similar to the Slim 9i but are 0.57 and 0.77 inches thin respectively. With the extra girth, these two offer a physical webcam shutter, a stylus that you can dock onboard and can rotate along their 360-degree hinges. But there are some downsides: For one thing, the 14-inch 9i only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports compared to the Slim’s 3 (the 15-inch has the same trio).