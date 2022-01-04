Watch LG's CES 2022 event in under five minutes

After many companies dropped out of CES 2022 over health and safety fears related to the new omicron coronavirus strain, LG was one of the first to host a keynote before the trade show’s official start on Wednesday. Thankfully, you don’t have to watch the entire event to see everything the company showed off. We’ve compiled all of LG’s major announcements into a video that clocks in at under five minutes. Expect to see its 2022 OLED TV lineup make an appearance. Oh, and make sure to stick around until the end to see an adorable delivery robot.

