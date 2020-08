Transparent displays have long been a concept shown off at trade shows. Samsung brought its smart OLED windows to CES way back in 2012. That same year, Samsung teased a transparent showcase at IFA. But this latest see-through tech from LG shows a real-world application, and one that actually has some utility.

There’s a good chance we’ll soon see more practical uses of transparent display tech beyond the trade show walls. LG has also put transparent OLED TVs in Harrods’ storefront windows, and Xiaomi recently showed off its $7,200 see-through TV.

“The application of transparent displays will become more diverse,” said Dr. Chang-ho Oh, a senior vice president at LG Display. His division “aims to supply products to a wide range of industries in line with its vision as the leading display solution provider.”