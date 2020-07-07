LG's $1,300 sound bar is made to match the new GX series OLEDs

As LG prepares to deliver its new range of 4K OLED TVs — including a new 48-inch model — it’s also got a soundbar to match. The GX soundbar is styled with the same aesthetics as LG’s flagship GX OLED TVs this year, with 3.1 channels of audio built-in, as well as support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio.

We saw the GX series 4K TVs at CES, and unlike the “wallpaper thin” WX series OLEDs, they’re not quite paper thin, but contain all of their necessary processing equipment inside a frame that’s only 20mm thick, including an indent for cabling so it can hang on your wall like a picture frame. LG is selling 55-, 65- and 77-inch versions, and while it has other soundbars for sale as well, this one is obviously intended for people who take matching to an extreme level.