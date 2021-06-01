LG is shutting down its mobile payments service

In a perfunctory move, LG is shuttering its contactless mobile payments service in the US after calling curtains on its smartphone business. In a message spotted by Droid Life, the Korean electronics giant alerted customers that it's phasing out the LG Pay digital wallet "over the remainder of 2021" ahead of a discontinuation date of November 1st.

The decision to shut down the service — which arrived in the US more than two years after its Korean launch — is hardly shocking. Having closed its mobile division in April, LG wasted little time in withdrawing itself from the market by halting its smartphone production line at the end of May. The company's payments service started life on the G8 Thinq, before rolling out to V50 5G, V40, G7 and V35, with plans for it to be a part of all future LG flagships. But, the service faced a daunting future surrounded by dominant rivals including Google Pay and Samsung Pay on Android and Apple Pay on iOS. Now, it's saying goodbye for good.

You can read the company's full statement regarding the LG Pay closure below: