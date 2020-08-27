Latest in Gear

LG made an air purifier for your face

It'll blow clean, filtered air into your face for eight hours at a time.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
2h ago
LG
LG

These days, it’s natural to be concerned about the air that you’re breathing, given what airborne nasties are lurking in front of our faces. LG has decided that the smartest thing you can do is to strap an electronic air purifier onto your face to scrub your inhalations clean before they reach your lungs. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has a pair of three-speed fans and a pair of HEPA-style filters similar to what’s found in LG’s household air purifiers

Simply breathe as normal, and inside a built-in “respiratory sensor” will detect how fast you breathe, as well as its volume, to adjust the fan speed. LG says that it expects people to wear this thing for hours on end, and its 820mAh battery will run for up to eight hours on a single charge. The various systems inside are designed to ensure that breathing remains “effortless” despite wearing this thing on your face. 

LG
LG

When not in use, the mask has a storage case filled with ultraviolet LED lights that’ll purify the surface while it’s recharging. It’ll also connect to your smartphone, telling you when the filters need replacing, and LG says that every component is replaceable, and recyclable. Sadly, we don’t know how much this’ll cost, but hopefully we’ll learn more at LG’s glitzy press conference at IFA in September. 

For anyone wondering why LG of all companies would be getting into this space, it’s actually fairly in character for the Korean giant. Not only does it make air conditioners and so knows a thing or two about moving flows of air around, it has a neat sideline in weird sanitation gadgets. Like its device that slips onto the handrail of an escalator to sterilize it with ultraviolet to limit the spread of germs from people’s hands. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
