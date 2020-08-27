LG made an air purifier for your face

These days, it’s natural to be concerned about the air that you’re breathing, given what airborne nasties are lurking in front of our faces. LG has decided that the smartest thing you can do is to strap an electronic air purifier onto your face to scrub your inhalations clean before they reach your lungs. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier has a pair of three-speed fans and a pair of HEPA-style filters similar to what’s found in LG’s household air purifiers.

Simply breathe as normal, and inside a built-in “respiratory sensor” will detect how fast you breathe, as well as its volume, to adjust the fan speed. LG says that it expects people to wear this thing for hours on end, and its 820mAh battery will run for up to eight hours on a single charge. The various systems inside are designed to ensure that breathing remains “effortless” despite wearing this thing on your face.