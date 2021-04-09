LG's rollable OLED R TV is available in the US, if you can afford one

Three years after its splashy CES 2019 debut, LG's rollable OLED R TV is finally available in the US — just don't expect to find one at your local Best Buy. In a change spotted by HD Guru, LG recently updated its international website to add an "Inquire to Buy" button to the OLED R product page. Based on the Internet Archive, it looks like that option has been there since April 6th. Tapping it will provide you with the contact information of a local sales representative.

There's no mention of US pricing on the website. In South Korea, where LG has sold the OLED R since last October, it costs 100 million KRW. With the current exchange rate, that's about $89,000. For that money, you get a 4K TV that can take on different viewing positions depending on how much of the panel you want to see. In Line View, for instance, only part of the display is visible for showing the time, weather and controlling music. Besides completely hiding the screen, It's also possible to lower it to avoid letterboxing when watching a movie. More prosaic features include support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, as well as a variety of voice-activated assistants.

Thankfully, if you're looking for a more affordable OLED, LG's 2021 lineup starts at a much more approachable $1,299 for a 48-inch set that's due to go on sale in June. Even models in LG's mid-tier C1 family won't set you back nearly as much as the OLED R, with the 48-inch variant priced at $1,499. And if you already own a decent TV, you can get a variety of handy accessories for under $100.