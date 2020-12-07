LG plans to outsource more of its low-end and mid-range phones

LG is shaking things up in its mobile division once more. It confirmed to Reuters it will increase outsourcing of its low- and mid-range smartphones. Third-party companies will design and build more of the devices, and LG will slap its label on the phones.

The company still plans to make its own high-end devices. Increased outsourcing will free up more in-house research and production resources to focus on premium smartphones. LG has reassigned some employees, and it cut some production and R&D positions. When it revealed the Wing, LG said it would keep experimenting with smartphone design even if that quirky device was a total flop.