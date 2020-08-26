Latest in Gear

Watch the LG Wing and its flip-out second screen in action

A video shows what's supposedly the LG Wing with a small secondary display.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
LG Wing
Android Authority

Shortly after LG launched the Velvet, South Korean publications reported that LG is working on another dual screen phone codenamed “Wing.” Now, Android Authority has released a video showing what it says is “a near-final version of the phone.” LG has been experimenting with two-screen devices for a few years now, such as the Velvet and the V60 that were launched earlier this year. You’ll need a separate second screen accessory to turn those devices into dual screen phones, though — the Wing’s secondary display, however, is attached to the phone itself.

While the video doesn’t show it, Android Authority says the secondary display flips out from the bottom of the main one. It sits perpendicular to the main display as a smaller screen that can, say, show who’s calling while you’re driving without disturbing the navigation app. In the video you’ll see a call coming in while the driver is using the phone for navigation. The secondary display could also be useful for gamers or for extreme multitaskers who need as much screen real estate as possible.

According to the publication’s source, the device will have a 6.8-inch main display and a 4-inch secondary one. It will also be apparently powered by a Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor. We’ll know for sure once LG officially unveils the device.

In this article: LG, LG Wing, leak, dual display, news, gear
