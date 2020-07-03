Lime brings Jump bikes back to London

When Uber handed Jump, its scooter- and bike-sharing division, over to Lime, it sent thousands of Jump e-bikes in the US to the scrapheap to be recycled. In Europe, thousands of the bikes were pulled from city streets. Now, under Lime’s direction, some Jump bikes are returning to London.

To start, about 100 Jump bikes will be available in Camden and Islington, TechCrunch reports. The fleet size will grow based on demand, and the Jump bikes will be added to the Lime app at a later date. They’ll cost £1 unlock and 15p per minute.