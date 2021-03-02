LinkedIn will add Clubhouse-style audio events this month

LinkedIn has been working on a Clubhouse-style live audio room feature since at least last March . It's now set to roll that out this month as part of a new events platform.

The plan is to let organizers host virtual round tables, fireside chats and other kinds of discussions as they see fit, LinkedIn told TechCrunch. Hosts will be able to moderate discussions, while attendees will be able to speak with each other during events and afterward. Events will run on in-house tools that LinkedIn has built.

At the outset, LinkedIn is hoping members of its creator community (those who develop and share content on topics like career development) will host events. Around 1.5 million creators are already using LinkedIn's live video streaming feature, according to the company. Down the line, LinkedIn is aiming to get larger organizations involved in running events.

A video version of the feature will be available in the spring. Organizers ostensibly won't be able to charge for access for the time being, as LinkedIn doesn't currently have plans for ticketed events.