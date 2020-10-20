Logitech's sales skyrocketed during the work-from-home boom

Logitech sales continue to soar during the coronavirus pandemic. The accessory maker recorded sales of $1.26 billion for the three months leading up to September 30th, up $537 million from the same period last year. As Logitech noted in a press release, it’s the first time that the company has eclipsed $1 billion in quarterly sales. Operating income climbed to $321 million and net income rose to $267 million, up $194 million year-over-year. Almost every product category saw growth during the quarter. Sales from mice, keyboards and webcams were all higher than they had been during any of the previous nine quarters. Gaming-related sales also soared to $298 million, up $137 million year-over-year.

The company’s trajectory isn’t surprising. The pandemic has forced countless companies to embrace a work from home culture. Some people already have a computer and high-quality webcam at home. Others do not, though. The demand for reliable accessories has, therefore, been staggeringly high since the start of the year. Logitech is a trusted brand and makes some of the best third-party keyboards, mice and webcams on the market. And as the pandemic wears on, more people are realizing that they’ll be working from home for a long period of time, or possibly permanently. Many who have held out, believing they might return to the office soon, are now realizing that it’s worth upgrading their home office.