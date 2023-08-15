Logitech's Litra Glow streaming light drops back down to $50

Live streamers or anyone who just wants to look a little better on camera can now grab our recommended light for $10 off. Logitech's Litra Glow is back down to its all-time low price of $50, which is 17 percent off the list price of $60. We've seen it drop to this price a few times before, and when it does, it's a good time to buy. This is the light we recommend in our guide to game-streaming gear, in which Engadget's Jessica Conditt calls good lighting "one of the best things you can do for your live-streaming setup."

Logitech for Creators Logitech for Creators Litra Glow LED streaming light $50 $60 Save $10 Our recommendation for a streaming light is back down to its all-time low. $50 at Amazon

The Litra Glow is USB-powered and grips on your monitor, right next to your webcam, with an extendable, three-way-adjustable mount so you can dial in the right position. Once set, the full-spectrum LED lights deliver a soft glow that gets rid of harsh shadows and hard edges which make you look better and more natural on camera. You can adjust the light temperature and brightness using the on-board manual controls or through Logitech's free companion app.

In the same guide, Jessica also recommends Elegato's Stream Deck, which lets you quickly program effects, lights, audio and app control in one cute, retro/space-age package. The new 15-key MK.2 edition is currently on sale at Amazon for $130, instead of the usual $150. That's not an all-time low, but still a decent deal for anyone who wants to upgrade their streaming setup right now.

