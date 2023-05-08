Logitech's Pro X 2 gaming headset promises longer battery life

If you’ve been looking to get a new gaming headset, or your very first, Logitech has a few new options. The company is today updating its Pro gaming headset with a few notable changes that not only makes it a better gaming headset, but potentially a great set of all-purpose headphones.

First and foremost, the new Pro X 2 headset features a new 50mm Pro-G Graphene audio driver. Why is that important? Graphene drivers are typically more power efficient, which is likely why Logitech claims the new headset nets up to 50 hours on a single charge. That’s over twice the battery life compared to the outgoing model’s 20 hours.

The headset is more versatile as well. In addition to Logitech’s own proprietary Lightspeed wireless codec, the Pro X 2 now supports Bluetooth audio and a wired connection over the standard 3.5mm audio connector (previously, you had to choose whether you wanted a wired or wireless headset, not both). The headset also now supports the standard DTS headphone:X 2.0 spec, for an immersive surround sound experience.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a headset if we didn’t talk about microphones. The Pro X 2 features a detachable 6mm cardioid microphone with Logitech’s own Blue “VO!CE” filters to help reduce background noise for crisp and clear vocals. The filters are available via the same G Hub software as the original headset.

The Pro X 2 features an aluminum and steel frame with swappable earpads. The earpads are made out of both leather and velour, making them a great choice for long term use. Swappable earpads are great as it makes it super easy to replace them if they’re starting to peel.

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed retails for $249 and will be available starting today in the US and Canada.