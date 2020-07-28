Logitech's Pro X gaming headset goes wireless for $200

Like many of Logitech's cord-free gaming headsets, the Pro X Wireless relies on a USB dongle to connect to your PC. That allows it to deliver audio that's more reliable and higher quality than standard Bluetooth headsets. The company claims its battery should last for around 20 hours, which is close to what I saw during my testing. Charging the headset once in a while is a worthy trade-off for being completely wireless.

The Pro X Wireless's microphone plugs into a 3.5mm port along the front of the left earcup. That's useful if you want to remove it entirely while listening to music, but I would have like to see a more convenient retractable unit instead. It also would have been nice to see Blue's hardware in the mic itself, but Logitech tells us it's a fairly standard cardioid unit instead. The real magic is reserved for Logitech's G Hub software, where you can flip on "Blue VO!CE" and choose from a variety of recording presets. You can also tweak a variety of tools, like a high-pass filter, de-esser and compressor, and there's a basic equalizer to adjust as well.

I wasn't expecting much, but Blue VO!CE definitely adds a noticeable amount of richness to my voice recordings. Sure, I'd never mistake the results for a dedicated microphone, but it still sounds solid for a gaming headset. Let's just hope Logitech can get some actual Blue hardware into its next headset.

You'll be able to snag the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed headset when it hits stores in August. At $200 though, it’s far more expensive than other solid wireless headset picks, like the $130 HyperX Cloud Flight. And if losing the cable isn’t that compelling to you, the wired Pro X is also a great deal cheaper at $130.