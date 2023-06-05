Aston Martin plans to build "ultra-luxury high-performance" EVs using Lucid's electric motors, batteries and other technology, Lucid announced in a press release. It's the first deal for Lucid to supply parts to other automakers — much like Rimac, which itself developed batteries and other components for Aston Martin, along with Koenigsegg and others. Lucid recently released its own debut electric car, the Air, in multiple versions starting at around $87,400.

"The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin," said Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll. "Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry's highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products."

Aston Martin said it selected Lucid through a "competitive process" and will use Lucid's proprietary electric powertrain technology, including its ultra-high performance twin motor drive unit, battery technology, and onboard "Wunderbox" charging unit. The technology will allow for features like torque vectoring, heat exchanger tech and a battery system upgraded for higher power.

In 2020, Aston Martin scrapped plans to manufacture an all-electric Rapide E, saying it wouldn't release any EVs until it's "financially stable." Stroll, a Canadian billionaire who also owns the Aston Martin F1 team, took a 25 percent ownership in Aston Martin back in 2020. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, currently owns 9.4 percent of Aston Martin, and previously said it plans to increase that to 20 percent by 2023.

As part of that deal, Mercedes-Benz granted Aston Martin access to its hybrid and electric powertrains, but it's not clear how Lucid and Mercedes will interact. Aston Martin's F1 team currently uses a Mercedes-Benz power unit, though it plans to switch to Honda in 2026. "Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers [with Lucid] to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy," Stroll said.

Rimac has supplied technology, including a lightweight battery system, to Aston Martin's 1,160 HP Valkyrie hypercar. Back in 2015, Aston Martin joined forces with LeEco to build an electric version of the Rapide, but LeEco bowed out with its own financial issues. To complete the circle, LeEco originally had a stake in Lucid, but founder Jia Yueting was forced to sell it due to a liquidity crisis.