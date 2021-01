Outdoor smart plugs are increasingly common, but Lutron thinks it has an easy way to stand out: make a plug that can endure the worst nature has to offer. It’s introducing a Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug that’s IP65-rated, or tough enough to survive heavy rain, snow and dust. You can turn on your patio lights at sunset (or other devices) even when the weather is brutal enough to keep you indoors.

The plug can also survive temperature extremes between -4F and 140F, and it’s billed as “sunproof.”