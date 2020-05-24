Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ira L. Black - Corbis via Getty Images

Lyft tests unlimited Citi Bike rides for Pink subscribers

Select members can ride 'classic' Citi Bikes for up to 45 minutes.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
MANHATTAN, NY - MAY 24: On Memorial Day weekend a row of Citi Bike are waiting to be taken out in Central Park. On May 24, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo states that New York State is decidedly in the reopening stage and that residents can help the reopening by wearing personal protective equipment to prevent more outbreaks of the Coronavirus pandemic. Photographed in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York on May 24, 2020, USA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)
Would 'free' Citi Bike rentals sway you on Lyft's Pink subscription service? That's what the Uber rival is testing with a new pilot program in New York City. Starting next week, select Lyft customers -- including those who are yet to try Pink -- will be offered two-month access to Citi Bike's blue two-wheelers. The experiment will include unlimited 'classic' Citi Bike rides with a 45-minute cap, which should be long enough to travel between Central Park and Brooklyn Bridge. E-bike enthusiasts, meanwhile, will get a 10-cent-per-minute discount during the trial. If you start an electrified trip outside of Manhattan, Lyft will also cap the first 45 minutes at $2.

The ride-hailing company launched Lyft Pink as a replacement for its All-Access Plan last October. It costs $19.99 per month and gives subscribers a 15 percent discount on all car rides throughout the US. In addition, members get airport priority pickups and -- more importantly in the current climate -- three 'free' rides on a 'classic' Lyft bike or scooter, capped at 30 minutes. In select markets, the company also offers three e-bike unlocks and discounted rates in New York City and San Francisco. Adding Citi Bike's fleet to the mix could increase Pink signups and persuade a few more people to ditch cars and mass transit until the pandemic is over.

Want to be included in the pilot? Lyft has created an online form here.

