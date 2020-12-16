Lyft aims to bring fully driverless cars to multiple US cities in 2023

Lyft has completed more than 100,000 self-driving rides in Las Vegas over the last few years. Now, the company has revealed plans to bring fully driverless cars to multiple cities in the US, starting in 2023.

The Las Vegas rides have taken place with a safety driver at the wheel, ready to take over in an emergency. Motional, which is a joint venture between Aptiv and Hyundai, is Lyft's partner on that project (formerly under the Aptiv banner). It recently received permission to test autonomous vehicles on Nevada's roads without safety drivers in cars, and it plans to do so in the coming months.