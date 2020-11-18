Lyft extends its Emergency Help feature to drivers and riders across the US

All Lyft drivers and riders in the US can now quickly connect to an ADT safety specialist if they need some assistance. The ridesharing company announced the Emergency Help option in October 2019, and it started testing the feature in some markets earlier this year.

Emergency Help allows Lyft users to "quickly and discreetly receive help for any in-ride situation, whether or not they wish to or are able to call 911." Being able to seek real-time assistance in an uncomfortable scenario without alerting the driver could help ensure the safety of passengers.