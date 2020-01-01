Lyft is offering lower-cost rides if you're willing to wait longer

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect riders and drivers alike, Lyft has paused Shared Rides in all markets. But doing so eliminates its most affordable ride option and could create a financial strain for many users. So today, Lyft is expanding a new Wait & Save pilot to most of its riders across the US and Canada.

With Wait & Save, users can opt for a longer wait time and pay a lower fare than the Standard ride price. Drivers will earn the same amount either way. Users will begin seeing the new option in the app alongside the Standard ride modes. In general, the longer you wait, the less you’ll pay.