Lyft will deliver essential items for governments and businesses

So far, partners include organizations like Dole Packaged Foods, which is having food delivered from its warehouses to senior facilities, and Army of Angels, which is having school lunches delivered to low-income families. Lyft is in talks with groups in North Carolina and Atlanta, which plan to deliver food from food banks to low-income communities.

Lyft began planning Essential Deliveries last month, when it announced that its drivers would ferry food and medical supplies during the COVID-19 crisis. It piloted the food deliveries first in San Francisco. It has also promised drivers who contract COVID-19 or are required to quarantine with two weeks of paid sick time, and it’s offering free bike-share and scooter rides to critical workers.

Lyft isn’t the only rideshare company expanding its offerings. Yesterday, Postmates announced that it will deliver products from Walgreens/Duane Reade and 7-Eleven, and DoorDash drivers are also picking up items from convenience stores. These additional services could help drivers who have seen the demand for rides drop off drastically. Hopefully, the programs won’t expose them to the virus.