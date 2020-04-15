Lyft will deliver essential items for governments and businesses

To help meet an increased need for deliveries and provide its drivers with work, Lyft is launching a pilot program in which government agencies, nonprofits, businesses and healthcare organizations can request on-demand deliveries via Lyft drivers. The program, called Essential Deliveries, is meant to transport things like meals, groceries, medical supplies, hygiene products and other necessities.
According to Lyft, drivers will be paid similarly to Standard rides, and all deliveries will be contact-free. For now, the Essential Deliveries pilot is available in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego, San Antonio and Seattle. In the coming weeks, Lyft plans to expand the program to more drivers and cities across the US.