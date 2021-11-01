Apple’s new entry-level MacBook Pro may not include a ProMotion display

When Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro line last fall, it left the entry-level model alone. Since then, there have been rumors the company has been working on a new version of the computer that will feature its forthcoming M2 chip . Thanks to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we now have a better idea of what to expect from the company.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter , Gurman says he expects the entry-level model will follow its siblings in dropping the much-maligned Touch Bar. He notes the computer is unlikely to include the ProMotion display technology found on the 2021 MacBook Pro, meaning it won’t support a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling. Mini-LED backlighting is apparently off the table as well, so don’t expect the base model’s display to get as bright as the screens on its counterparts. Internal storage is another area where you may have to compromise if you decide to buy the new model.

According to Gurman, Apple plans to release at least four M2-powered Macs in 2022. Outside of the aforementioned MacBook Pro, the company is reportedly preparing to refresh the MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac and entry-level Mac Mini to include the latest version of its in-house silicon. There are also reports the company is working on a 27-inch iMac Pro that will feature its M1 Pro and Max chips .