'Madden NFL 22' has exclusive features for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

Madden NFL 21 included its share of features for next-gen consoles, and EA appears to be doing even more for the follow-up. The publisher is releasing Madden NFL 22 on August 20th with a string of "Dynamic Gameday" features exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The stadium atmosphere, on-field momentum and even home field advantages will change only if you have one of the newer systems. Even the AI is more refined on these consoles — it mimics player and team tendencies that change along with stats.

The game will still be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC players (including on Stadia).

You'll still get new experiences regardless of which platform you use. A new single-player mode, The Yard, includes a new campaign and progression system that share your accomplishments with the Face of the Franchise mode. That, in turn, introduces a new story, a new player class system, and the option to play as a linebacker. The multiplayer Superstar KO mode, meanwhile, will let you use real NFL teams. Madden Ultimate Team will also introduce the next-gen stat system and half-time tweaks to major players' "X-Factors."

The shift in focus is clear: previous consoles are on the way out. Madden NFL 22 is simply more worthwhile if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series console. Although it's not necessarily the end for last-gen hardware, we wouldn't bet money on NFL 23 coming to older platforms.