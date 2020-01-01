Magic Leap appoints Microsoft exec Peggy Johnson as its new CEO

Magic Leap is hoping that a new CEO can help turn things around at the struggling mixed-reality headset company. Peggy Johnson, Microsoft's executive vice-president of business development, will take the reins on August 1st.

Johnson brings more than 30 years of industry experience to her new role. She has a background as an electrical engineer and held a number of leadership positions during a 24-year career at Qualcomm before joining Microsoft in 2014. In her most recent role, she "oversaw the development, collaboration, and growth of Microsoft’s relationships with external partners and enterprises of all sizes around the world," Magic Leap said in a press release. In addition, Johnson led the company's M12 corporate venture fund.