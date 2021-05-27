Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie 'Infinite' will stream on Paramount+ on June 10th

ViacomCBS did a Netflix recently by promising an original movie per week on Paramount+ in 2022. Before then, it's giving film fans a taste of what they can expect by pushing an exclusive Mark Wahlberg sci-fi to the burgeoning service. 'Infinite,' a futuristic action flick from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is skipping theaters for Paramount+ on June 10th.

Wahlberg stars as Evan Macauley, whose haunting memories are actually remnants from past lives. Teaming up with a secretive group known as the Infinites, he uses his buried skills to take on a familiar enemy who seeks to "end the cycle of reincarnation." Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien co-star.

The film was originally set for a theatrical debut, but the streaming sea change saw ViacomCBS divert it to Paramount+. It's hard not to view the decision as a response to HBO Max's day-and-date release strategy for a smattering of new movies. More recently, Universal revealed that animation The Boss Baby: Family Business will simultaneously debut in theaters and Peacock on July 2nd.

Of course, not all films are created equal. Paramount's suspense sequel A Quiet Place 2 is getting a 45-day theatrical run before landing on its steaming service. Another indication that all but the biggest US franchises are going to quickly wind up online in some form.