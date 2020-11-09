Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Insomniac Games / Sony

'Spider-Man' PS4 update will let you transfer your save to the PS5 remaster

An update around Thanksgiving will connect the 'Spider-Man' games across generations.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
20m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Spider-Man
Insomniac Games / Sony

In a reversal of an earlier decision, Insomniac Games announced on Monday that PlayStation 4 players will have the ability to transfer their save files from Marvel’s Spider-Man to the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster of the game. What’s more, they won’t have to wait long to pick up where they left off, with the studio saying it plans to update the original game to enable save file exports sometime next week around the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. That same update will also bring over three new suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to the PS4 version of the game.

The fact you originally couldn’t continue your original save on the remastered version of the game came out in September. The lack of save transfer functionality was seen as another unfair decision toward PS4 owners of Marvel’s Spider-Man as Sony isn’t offering those people a free upgrade to the PS5 remaster. In fact, the only way to get a copy of the game at the moment is to purchase the Ultimate Edition version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you do end up picking up the remaster, you can look forward to updated graphics and playing the game at 60 frames per second. Oh, and Peter Parker has a new face.

In this article: Sony, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS5, PS4, Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, remaster, video games, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Older Android phones won't support many secure websites by September 2021

Older Android phones won't support many secure websites by September 2021

View
The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

View
T-Mobile expands LTE home internet to over 130 more cities

T-Mobile expands LTE home internet to over 130 more cities

View
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Better, not just bigger

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Better, not just bigger

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr