Master & Dynamic put its headphone expertise into a $450 gaming headset

Master & Dynamic has staked its name on its mix of refined design, premium materials and crisp, clear audio quality. The company has a number of models under its belt, including wired, wireless and noise-cancelling headphones, in addition to true wireless earbuds and a concrete speaker. Now M&D is venturing into uncharted sonic territory: gaming headsets. With the MG20, the company has built a set of "wireless gaming headphones" with its trademark design and a range of handy features for a whopping $449 (€449/£429).

The MG20 has a familiar look to the company's over-ear headphones, with some simplified design choices. This gaming headset doesn't have quite as many varying textures as some of M&D's other products, for example. This time around, the company opted for a combo of aluminum, magnesium, lambskin leather and Alcantara. There's a detachable boom mic for gaming sessions and the MG20 also has microphones for calls when you're using them as a set of headphones. The headphones also have a semi-open back design for a wider sound stage and more natural audio quality.

Inside, 50mm drivers power 7.1 surround sound with support for aptX HD for music and aptX Low-Latency for mobile gaming. With the debut of the MG20, M&D has added EQ presets to it's headphone app for the first time, allowing users to select a sound profile to fit their needs. What's more, independent volume controls for game audio offer another degree of customization. A low-latency USB adapter is compatible with both PlayStation and PC and offers easy switching between devices. Master & Dynamic says the MG20 will last for up to 22 hours on a charge, and thanks to wear detection, the headphones can save battery life when you're not wearing them.

The MG20 will be available in black and white color options starting November 16th.