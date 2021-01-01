Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alleged 'Matrix 4' leak suggests a new title: 'Matrix Resurrections'

If you can trust a screenshot of an Instagram post, the next 'Matrix' movie could be called 'Resurrections.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
200 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Matrix style graphics are seen on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration on January 22, 2019. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

The last Matrix movie came out before Engadget even existed, but this year the film series is back. The Matrix 4 is one of the movies WarnerMedia is premiering on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time, however fans are still wondering what the official name of the flick will be. While a recent trailer suggested it might just be called Matrix, fans on Reddit and Twitter are passing around screen captures of an (apparently now deleted) Instagram post that reveals it will be called Matrix Resurrections.

Without any way to pull up the original post and verify the name, we’re taking that one with a huge boulder of salt, but it’s certainly plausible. It’s so plausible that Slashfilm used almost the exact same title in an April Fool’s post in 2009. Still, with stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss returning from the fates shown in earlier movies, it certainly fits, but who knows if it’s real or just something whipped up by a forum posted in between stonk trades.

The bigger question is what special effects and unsettling technology visions Lana Wachowski and the team have up their sleeves for us in a world where teenagers edit bullet-time videos on their phones and “taking the red pill” has been adopted as slang by more than one group.

The last we heard from Warner and HBO, The Matrix 4 is scheduled for release on December 22nd, although the release date of Godzilla vs. Kong has shifted since then, and so could the date or title of this movie. This week HBO Max premiered Denzel Washington in The Little Things, while Judas and the Black Messiah is set for release on February 12th and Zack Snyder’s redone version of Justice League will start streaming on March 18th.

In this article: HBO Max, Warner Bros., The Matrix, wachowskis, The Matrix 4, Matrix Resurrections, WarnerMedia, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
200 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

GeForce Now game streaming starts to roll out Chrome support

GeForce Now game streaming starts to roll out Chrome support

View
Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

View
Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock | Engadget

Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock | Engadget

View
Driverless robotaxis are now available for public rides in China

Driverless robotaxis are now available for public rides in China

View
iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr