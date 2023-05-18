May's PS Plus Extra and Premium lineup includes 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'

Last Friday was the final day for PS5 owners to claim Sony’s , a bundle that came with nearly 20 free games, including Bloodborne and God of War (2018). When Sony announced at the start of February the collection was going away, the company said it would instead focus on growing the PlayStation Plus library of monthly games. Unsurprisingly then, May’s PS Plus lineup is chockful of titles you can download to your console, provided you subscribe to PS Plus . In all, Sony will add 19 titles to the service this month.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Humanity
Watch Dogs Legion
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Bus Simulator 21
Evil Within 2, The
Wolfenstein Youngblood
Thymesia
Rain World
Lake
Conan Exiles
Rune Factory 4
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
Soundfall
Even if you have already played some of the games that are about to join PlayStation Plus, this is a strong expansion for Sony. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the , and titles like Dishonored 2 are downright classics. Separately, Sony is adding four new classic PlayStation games for Premium subscribers to check out.
Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
Pursuit Force
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
You can download all the new additions to PS Plus on May 16th.