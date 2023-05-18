May's PS Plus Extra and Premium lineup includes 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' Sony is adding a lot of titles to make up for the loss of the PlayStation Plus Collection.

Last Friday was the final day for PS5 owners to claim Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection , a bundle that came with nearly 20 free games, including Bloodborne and God of War (2018). When Sony announced at the start of February the collection was going away, the company said it would instead focus on growing the PlayStation Plus library of monthly games. Unsurprisingly then, May’s PS Plus lineup is chockful of titles you can download to your console, provided you subscribe to PS Plus Extra or Premium . In all, Sony will add 19 titles to the service this month.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Humanity

Watch Dogs Legion

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Bus Simulator 21

Evil Within 2, The

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Thymesia

Rain World

Lake

Conan Exiles

Rune Factory 4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Soundfall

Even if you have already played some of the games that are about to join PlayStation Plus, this is a strong expansion for Sony. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the PS5’s best exclusives , and titles like Dishonored 2 are downright classics. Separately, Sony is adding four new classic PlayStation games for Premium subscribers to check out.

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Pursuit Force

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

You can download all the new additions to PS Plus on May 16th.