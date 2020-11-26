'Mechwarrior 5' will arrive on Xbox in spring 2021

Piranha Games had planned to release an expansion for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries along with Steam and GOG versions of the game on December 10th. However, it’s pushing those back to the spring, in large part to avoid the juggernaut that is Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red’s hotly anticipated RPG is slated to finally arrive on that date.

“Any developer wants their titles to get as much attention as possible, and obviously sharing a release date with Cyberpunk was less than optimal,” the studio noted in a blog post. “Day one sales and marketing are so important to a successful product launch, and we believe that rescheduling our release date will allow MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries to have the opportunity and attention it deserves.”