Mercedes-Benz won't sell the EQC in the US 'for now'

Mercedes-Benz has abandoned plans to release its in the US, at least for the time being. "Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now," a spokesperson for automaker told , which was the first to report on the cancellation.
While Mercedes delayed the North American release of the EQC last year, the decision is still a surprising one given that the company had and even detailed three different trim options. Back in 2019, it said the EV would start at $67,900, a number it later revised to $68,895. As Autoblog notes, had the EQC made its way to the US, it would have gone up against models like the and .
But all is not lost if you hope to get your hands on a Mercedes EV. The company also told Autoblog the next electric vehicle it plans to release in the US is the , which you’ll be able to configure with the Mercedes detailed at CES 2021. You’ll see the car online in the next few weeks and then retail showrooms this fall.