Mercedes-Benz won't sell the EQC in the US 'for now'

Instead, the company's EQS sedan is coming stateside next.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|02.15.21
@igorbonifacic

Roberto Baldwin / Engadget

Mercedes-Benz has abandoned plans to release its EQC crossover in the US, at least for the time being. "Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now," a spokesperson for automaker told Autoblog, which was the first to report on the cancellation.

While Mercedes delayed the North American release of the EQC last year, the decision is still a surprising one given that the company had announced US pricing and even detailed three different trim options. Back in 2019, it said the EV would start at $67,900, a number it later revised to $68,895. As Autoblog notes, had the EQC made its way to the US, it would have gone up against models like the Jaguar i-Pace and Tesla Model X.

But all is not lost if you hope to get your hands on a Mercedes EV. The company also told Autoblog the next electric vehicle it plans to release in the US is the EQS sedan, which you’ll be able to configure with the 56-inch Hyperscreen Mercedes detailed at CES 2021. You’ll see the car online in the next few weeks and then retail showrooms this fall.

