Mercedes-Benz won't sell the EQC in the US 'for now'

Mercedes-Benz has abandoned plans to release its EQC crossover in the US, at least for the time being. "Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now," a spokesperson for automaker told Autoblog , which was the first to report on the cancellation.

While Mercedes delayed the North American release of the EQC last year, the decision is still a surprising one given that the company had announced US pricing and even detailed three different trim options. Back in 2019, it said the EV would start at $67,900, a number it later revised to $68,895. As Autoblog notes, had the EQC made its way to the US, it would have gone up against models like the Jaguar i-Pace and Tesla Model X .