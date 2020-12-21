Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes teases an AI-powered version of its MBUX infotainment system

The automaker will show off the tech at CES 2021.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mercedes EQS
Mercedes-Benz

When the new Mercedes EQS sedan hits the road next year, it will feature a new and improved version of the automaker’s MBUX infotainment called the MBUX Hyperscreen as an optional upgrade. The company says the ultrawide screen spans the entire front dashboard of the upcoming EV and adds AI to the mix to make using the system more intuitive.   

The automaker will detail the infotainment at its upcoming CES press conference, which is slated to start at 11AM ET on January 11th. Several executives, including the company’s head of advanced digital design, will be on hand to talk about the design. Unfortunately, the stream won’t be open to the public, but we’ll have you covered with all the details after the event.   

In this article: transportation, mercedes, mercedes-benz, AI, eqs, cars, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, ces2021, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists find a strange signal coming from our closest neighboring star

Scientists find a strange signal coming from our closest neighboring star

View
Adobe releases Premiere Pro beta for M1 Macs

Adobe releases Premiere Pro beta for M1 Macs

View
In 2020, Apple’s best wasn’t its Pro devices

In 2020, Apple’s best wasn’t its Pro devices

View
'Stardew Valley' adds couch co-op in its biggest update ever

'Stardew Valley' adds couch co-op in its biggest update ever

View
Our favorite games of 2020

Our favorite games of 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr