Microsoft and AMD will give away a 'Halo Infinite' Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU

Beyond a special-edition Xbox Series X and controller , there's more Halo Infinite -themed hardware on the way, this time for PC players. Not only have Microsoft and AMD teamed up to add ray-tracing to the game sometime after launch, they created a limited-edition Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite graphics card.

The GPU’s design is based on Master Chief's Mjolnir armor, and it features a reflective, iridium gold border around a fan, a blue light that mimics the Cortana AI module on the character's helmet and the 117 Spartan call sign. Microsoft notes that the graphics card uses the same RDNA 2 architecture as the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Here's the rub: you won't be able to buy the GPU. Microsoft, AMD, developer 343 Industries and some of their partners will be giving away the graphics card in the coming weeks. If you're interested, it's worth keeping an eye on the Halo and AMD Radeon Twitter accounts for more details.

AMD is 343 Industries' exclusive PC partner for Halo Infinite. They’ve been working together for the last couple of years to optimize the game for AMD’s GPUs and Ryzen processors. For one thing, there’s support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro , which reduces screen tearing and boosts HDR visuals on compatible monitors.

Elsewhere, Microsoft released a video showcasing what the Halo Infinite experience will look like on PC. It’s the first time the company is bringing a Halo game to consoles and PC on the same day. From the outset, there will be support for ultrawide displays and old-school LAN setups, as well as framerate customization and triple keybinds. Microsoft is also promising “deep integration” with Discord and in-game events that sync with lighting on Razer Chroma RGB devices. There are some Halo Infinite Razer peripherals too .