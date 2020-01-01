Microsoft and Bridgestone launch real-time tire damage system

As vehicle diagnostics and real-time safety advisories get smarter, there’s not much your car (assuming it’s a newer model, of course) can’t tell you about what’s going on under the hood. Until now, however, there has been one element of vehicle maintenance that’s flown under the digital radar: tire damage. While there are systems in place to monitor tire pressure — and regular servicing can guard against wear and fatigue — tire damage can’t usually be detected without close, manual inspection. Now Microsoft and tire-manufacturer Bridgestone have come up with a solution.

The partnership’s tire damage monitoring system (TDMS) links to Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) to identify tire damage in real-time, and uses algorithms to detect events that affect the tire’s surface. The system uses MCVP’s cloud framework and sensor data from existing hardware that’s already installed, so it’ll work without any extra kit or necessary retrofitting.