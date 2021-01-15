Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft Edge beta is now optimized for your M1 Mac

So long as you're comfortable using a beta browser.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
77 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip (2020)
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

You don’t have to use Chrome if you want a Chromium-powered browser optimized for Apple’s M1-based Macs. Windows Central reports that Microsoft has released a beta version of Edge with native support for Apple Silicon. If you live in Microsoft’s ecosystem or just prefer its take on web surfing, you should see better performance and avoid quirks that might pop up using Rosetta 2 translation.

Canary and Dev versions arrived in December and early January respectively, although those were very rough compared to this new software.

The usual caveats apply. The beta still isn’t a polished release, so you might run into bugs. You might want to hold off if you depend on Edge for work. It should still be viable for everyday use, though. This also suggests that a stable release is coming relatively soon —even if you’re cautious, you’ll have yet another M1 browser choice if Safari, Chrome or Firefox doesn’t suit your tastes.

In this article: Microsoft, Edge, browser, web, Apple, M1, Mac, macOS, Software, internet, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
77 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Smartwatches may detect the signs of COVID-19 before you know you're sick

Smartwatches may detect the signs of COVID-19 before you know you're sick

View
Audi and BMW shut down car subscription programs

Audi and BMW shut down car subscription programs

View
'Hitman 3' owners won't have to buy earlier games to play their maps

'Hitman 3' owners won't have to buy earlier games to play their maps

View
Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee is going back to jail for bribery

Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee is going back to jail for bribery

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr