Microsoft Edge beta is now optimized for your M1 Mac

You don’t have to use Chrome if you want a Chromium-powered browser optimized for Apple’s M1-based Macs. Windows Central reports that Microsoft has released a beta version of Edge with native support for Apple Silicon. If you live in Microsoft’s ecosystem or just prefer its take on web surfing, you should see better performance and avoid quirks that might pop up using Rosetta 2 translation.

Canary and Dev versions arrived in December and early January respectively, although those were very rough compared to this new software.