Twitch chat successfully barrel-rolled a ‘Flight Simulator’ plane

Somehow, the chaotic hivemind that is Twitch chat managed to takeoff, fly and land a plane in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator. The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner took off from Košice International Airport in Slovakia, flew for about an hour, performed a barrel roll and landed back at the airport, Eurogamer reports. The flight was, impressively, piloted by dozens of people who were typing commands into the chat to control all of the Dreamliner’s functions.

Rami Ismail, co-founder of Vlambeer, set up and hosted the stream, and he tracked some of the highs and lows of the flight. Highlights included the successful barrel roll and the moment of collective awe that happened when the plane broke through the clouds and caught a particularly beautiful scene.